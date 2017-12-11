Three Arrests After Home Invasion Robbery

A home invasion robbery has occurred at what’s described as a pretty remote location in Nevada County. And arrests were made just a few hours later. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it happened on Grizzly Trail, off Greenhorn Road Monday morning…

Bringolf says one man was armed with a handgun, the other two had knives and machetes. The suspects also tried to take a safe in their vehicle before running out of gas and becoming stuck in the mud. One man was detained, while the other two got away. Bringolf says there was a large ground search, also with air support from a CHP helicopter…

Bringolf says the other two men were found by late Monday morning. They’re identified as: 46-year-old Michael Diaz, 28-year-old Steve Rhodes, and 24-year-old Shawn Turnage. Bringolf declined to speculate as to whether the suspects knew the male victim or whether the home was chosen at random. He says there was evidence of an outside marijuana grow.