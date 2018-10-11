< Back to All News

Three Arrests Lots Of Pot Found Rough and Ready

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 1:26 PM PDT

Three arrests at a Rough and Ready home after a sizeable amount of marijuana was discovered Wednesday afternoon. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says the original call was for a probation search at the home, on Rough and Ready Highway, regarding the occupant, 27-year-old Patricia Cooper…

Royal says not long after that, the 37-year-old Gordon, from Grass Valley, ran out of a nearby outbuilding and was detained. Deputies also found evidence of drugs on Gordon…

Schofield, who’s also from Grass Vallley, was also taken into custody on drug-related charges. Royal says Cooper is only charged, at this time, with violating probation and being an accessory.

