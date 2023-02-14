< Back to All News

Three Arrests After Search Of Suspected Drug House

Posted: Feb. 14, 2023 2:30 PM PST

Three arrests have been made in relation to a Grass Valley home that has been the focus of numerous complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity. Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says there had been a lot of vehicle and foot traffic reported at the house on Celesta Drive. And that has also mean crime and safety concerns, including an increase in trespassing, suspicious circumstances, and porch pirates…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

Blakemore says a search warrant was executed at the home, where 42-year-old Jack Kibbe and 28-year-old Saisha Howerton were living. They were arrested for one felony charge of keeping a place for the sale and use of controlled substances…

click to listen to Lt Blakemore

Also taken into custody on that same charge, at another home, was 53-year-old Elizabeth Sherman.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha