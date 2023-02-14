Three Arrests After Search Of Suspected Drug House

Three arrests have been made in relation to a Grass Valley home that has been the focus of numerous complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity. Police Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says there had been a lot of vehicle and foot traffic reported at the house on Celesta Drive. And that has also mean crime and safety concerns, including an increase in trespassing, suspicious circumstances, and porch pirates…

Blakemore says a search warrant was executed at the home, where 42-year-old Jack Kibbe and 28-year-old Saisha Howerton were living. They were arrested for one felony charge of keeping a place for the sale and use of controlled substances…

Also taken into custody on that same charge, at another home, was 53-year-old Elizabeth Sherman.