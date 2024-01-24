Three Arrests Linked To Several Snowboard Thefts

With ski season finally in full swing, that means thefts at resorts are also on the rise. And the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department recently made three arrests. Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says two people had left their snowboards unattended for only a short time, in a rack holder, just outside the ticket area. at the Boreal Resort in Soda Springs, when they found one missing. They began canvassing the vicinity and reportedly located it in the bed of a pickup in the parking lot. And that’s where they encountered the three suspects. They were identified as 25-year-old Shane Farnsworth-Slattery and 23-year-old Dakoda Hamilton, both from Grass Valley, along with 38-year-old Brandon Henslee of Nevada City…

Quadros says there were only minor injuries. The snowboard was successfully recovered and the victims called 9-1-1. She says they gave a detailed description of the occupants of the pickup, as well as the license plate number, which was linked to Hamilton. That led to

Meanwhile, a search of the home also turned up another four suspected stolen snowboards, as well as drug paraphenalia. That led to two more theft victims at Boreal that day. Their snowboards were also recovered in the parking lot, adjacent to the suspect pickup. Quadros says snowboards can cost as much as five-hundred to a-thousand dollars.