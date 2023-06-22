< Back to All News

Three Child Porn Arrests In Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 21, 2023 5:45 PM PDT

More arrests to report in Nevada County for possession and distribution of child pornography. Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says three Nevada City residents have been taken into custody, in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office and the Sacramento Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. She says eleven search warrants were executed at two locations…

Williams says Lee was only charged with distribution. Exact quantities are usually withheld by law enforcement…

It also wasn’t known whether the material was being sold or shared. Williams says the arrests were the result of three separate cyber tips.

