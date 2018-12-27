Three counterfeiting arrests in Auburn. Police Sergeant Tucker Huey says officers responded to a report from an employee of a business in the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway. The employee had become suspicious about money received from someone, after completing the transaction with the suspect, who had already left the store…

Huey says officers discovered several other businesses had already received and rejected phony bills from the same suspect, as well as two others. He says 43-year-old Mark Beall and 45-year-old Aaron Campbell, both from Auburn, were arrested at a hotel on High Street. He says printers and other paraphenalia associated with counterfeiting were found, along with a small amount of methamphetamine. Beall was on some form of parole.The third suspect, 36-year-old Mary Spears, was arrested at a home on Shale Ridge Drive and also had several outstanding arrest warrants. Huey recommends that businesses invest in reliable detection equipment…

To learn about security features in genuine Federal Reserve notes, visit the U.S Currency Education Program website.