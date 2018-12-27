< Back to All News

Three Counterfeiting Arrests In Auburn

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 12:51 PM PST

Three counterfeiting arrests in Auburn. Police Sergeant Tucker Huey says officers responded to a report from an employee of a business in the 400 block of Grass Valley Highway. The employee had become suspicious about money received from someone, after completing the transaction with the suspect, who had already left the store…

click to listen to Sgt Huey

Huey says officers discovered several other businesses had already received and rejected phony bills from the same suspect, as well as two others. He says 43-year-old Mark Beall and 45-year-old Aaron Campbell, both from Auburn, were arrested at a hotel on High Street. He says printers and other paraphenalia associated with counterfeiting were found, along with a small amount of methamphetamine. Beall was on some form of parole.The third suspect, 36-year-old Mary Spears, was arrested at a home on Shale Ridge Drive and also had several outstanding arrest warrants. Huey recommends that businesses invest in reliable detection equipment…

click to listen to Sgt Huey

To learn about security features in genuine Federal Reserve notes, visit the U.S Currency Education Program website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha