Three COVID Travel Trailers Donated Here

After not being successful earlier this year, Nevada County has found another way to obtain some free travel trailers that could be used for temporarily housing some coronavirus cases, if needed. Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the Board of Supervisors, today (Tues.), is considering a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Costa Mesa to accept a donation…

Dent says the county hasn’t had a housing shortage for such patients, so far, who are homeless. But using hotel and motel rooms is more costly…

Dent says when the pandemic finally passes, the county will likely donate the three travel trailers to community organizations for permanent housing.