< Back to All News

Three Drownings In NevCo Holiday Weekend

Posted: Jul. 8, 2024 11:40 AM PDT

Three drownings over the Fourth of July weekend in Nevada County. Two were in the Yuba River on the same day, last Thursday, on the Fourth. There are still few details available. None of the victims are from the local area. That was 26-year-old Enrique Nieto-Hernandez of Yuba City, who died near the Highway 49 crossing, and a 24-year-old Nicaraguan National from San Francisco, who died in the Bridgeport area. His name has still not been released. The third drowning was reported on Friday, where 29-year-old Juan Carlos Rangel-Avila, of Reno, was found in Scott’s Flat Lake.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha