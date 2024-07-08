Three Drownings In NevCo Holiday Weekend

Three drownings over the Fourth of July weekend in Nevada County. Two were in the Yuba River on the same day, last Thursday, on the Fourth. There are still few details available. None of the victims are from the local area. That was 26-year-old Enrique Nieto-Hernandez of Yuba City, who died near the Highway 49 crossing, and a 24-year-old Nicaraguan National from San Francisco, who died in the Bridgeport area. His name has still not been released. The third drowning was reported on Friday, where 29-year-old Juan Carlos Rangel-Avila, of Reno, was found in Scott’s Flat Lake.