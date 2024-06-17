Three Drugs-Weapons Arrests In Grass Valley

Three Grass Valley-area residents have been arrested on an assortment of felony charges related to mostly drugs and weapons. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it began with a traffic stop on Bitney Springs Road Sunday evening. He says an officer recognized a driver going by before the stop as a wanted felon, who didn’t pull over right away. The first of four passengers officers talked to had initially provided a false name…

Bates says the 31-year-old Sierras, as well as 33-year-old Christian Davis, had warrants out for their arrests. That led to a search of the car, which turned up, among other items, a revolver, two to three ounces of methamphetamine, and a small user quantity of fentanyl. Also in the car was 39-year-old Corina Chenoweth and her five-year-old son, who, Bates says, was within arms’ reach of the fentanyl. That prompted a medical exam of the boy…

So Bates says child endangerment was also added to the charges.