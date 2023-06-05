Three Fatal DUI Cases Moving Forward

Three fatal DUI cases, involving accidents occurring over the last couple of years, are now being prosecuted by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office. Two hearings recently wrapped up, with the defendants bound over for trial. That includes 29-year-old Ryan Milligan of Nevada City. Assistant District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says he was at fault regarding a crash that occurred in November of 2022…

The most serious charge Milligan is facing is gross vehicular manslaughter. Meanwhile, Lisonbee says 46-year-old Sarah Lupyak, of Truckee, is scheduled to be tried later in the year regarding a wrong-way driving collision on Interstate 80, near Highway 89, that happened in September of 2021. She hit another vehicle head-on, killing the driver. And she faces more serious charges. Unlike Milligan, Lisonbee says Lupyak did have a prior drunk driving conviction, in 2016…

The CHP believes Lupyak was also involved in two minor injury collisions prior to the fatal accident. And Lisonbee says prosecutors have also now filed gross vehicular manslaughter charges against 81-year-old Gerald Nelson of Colfax. He was driving on Brunswick Road, approaching Highway 174, in March of this year, when he broadsided a car, killing an 80-year-old Grass Valley woman.