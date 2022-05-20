Three Federal Community Project Grants For NevCo

On a windy wildfire danger day on Friday, and in front of Cal Fire’s Nevada City station, Nevada County’s congressman announced that he’d secured three federal funding grants toward helping deal with such emergencies. Doug LaMalfa said there’s four-point-eight million dollars to upgrade radio infrastructure for the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. It’s being moved from the jail to the former juvenile hall building. Sheriff Shannan Moon said it’s in the final stages of being completed…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

The second grant LaMalfa announced, worth 750-thousand dollars, is for continuing what the county’s identified as the top project to reduce the wildfire danger. That’s the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone near Grass Valley. County Supervisor Dan Miller said it will fund Phase Two of fuel reduction treatment on another 600 acres…

click to listen to Dan Miller

And LaMalfa said the third grant is one-point-zero-five million dollars for a fire suppression system for North San Juan. Supervisor Sue Hoek said it’ll also help with the town’s development…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

LaMalfa will no longer represent Nevada County after the end of the year, due to redistricting.