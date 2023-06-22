Three Fire Districts To Look Into Consolidation

The Rough and Ready Fire District is not dissolving at the end of the month after all. That action has been taken, to allow the district, along with Penn Valley and Nevada County Consolidated, to explore reorganizing into one new district. Consolidated Fire Chief Jason Robitaille says the goal is to strengthen and stabilize services for over 25-thousand households. And it’s hoped the new district will be in place by August of next year…

In the meantime, starting July first, the Rough and Ready station will be jointly staffed full-time by Penn Valley and County Consolidated, with two firefighters daily. But the cost to operate a 24/7 station exceeds a-million dollars a year. And with Rough and Ready’s revenues under half-a-million, the county is pledging up to that amount per year, over the next two years. County Supervisor Sue Hoek has been part of an Ad hoc Committee, along with Supervisor Lisa Swarthout…

A final agreement calling for support of the reorganization process, along with the county’s financial commitment, is expected to get formal approval from the fire district boards in July, and by the Board of Supervisors in August.