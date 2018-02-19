Three Governor Candidates Visit Alta Sierra

Three men who want to be the next governor of California will be in Nevada County tomorrow. Republicans Travis Allen, John Cox, and Doug Ose (O-see) will be in Alta Sierra for a forum hosted by Nevada County Republican Women. Allen is an Assemblyman from Orange County who is leading the effort to repeal the gas tax, Cox lives in San Diego and ran for President in 2008 and U-S Senate in Illinois in 2006, and Ose is from Sacramento and was a member of Congress from 1999 to 2005. The sold out event starts at noon at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

–gf