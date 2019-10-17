Three Hit One Killed After Hit Run Incident Auburn

A hit and run incident in Auburn. And not much information has been released so far. Police Lieutenant Mike Garlock says it happened on Cleveland Avenue near Lincoln Way early Wednesday

click to listen to Lt Garlock

That was the initial report. It turns out there three victims. Garlock later stated that the two people who were first hit suffered major and minor injuries. Then, as the driver was fleeing the scene, he hit and killed a third person. Garlock had little else to say about them, including their names. He did say one is from Auburn, but not which one. But he says their information indicates that the two initial victims were likely targeted…

click to listen to Lt Garlock

Garlock also declined to discuss the circumstances leading up to the incident, nor what the relationship was between the driver and the victims.