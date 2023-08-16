Three Injured In Brunswick Road Crash

Three injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in the Grass Valley area Wednesday afternoon. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it was reported on Brunswick Road near Whispering Pine Road. But details were sketchy…

Bates says one occupant of a vehicle had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries. Two others were transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor injuries…

Names and towns of the vehicle passengers were also unavailable.