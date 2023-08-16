< Back to All News

Three Injured In Brunswick Road Crash

Posted: Aug. 16, 2023 4:40 PM PDT

Three injuries, after a two-vehicle crash in the Grass Valley area Wednesday afternoon. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says it was reported on Brunswick Road near Whispering Pine Road. But details were sketchy…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Bates says one occupant of a vehicle had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries. Two others were transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with minor injuries…

click to listen to Lt Bates

Names and towns of the vehicle passengers were also unavailable.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha