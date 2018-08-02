< Back to All News

Three Injured In Hwy 20 Crash Near Penn Valley

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 11:52 AM PDT

Traffic was snarled on Highway 20 near Penn Valley for about an hour Thursday morning, after a two-vehicle crash. CHP Officer Mike Steele says a big rig driver was making a right turn from a two-lane stretch of eastbound 20 onto Penn Valley Drive, at the top of the steep grade. 61-year-old Pete Cole of Brownsville was driving behind the big rig at the time, with his 59-year-old wife, Pamela. 64-year-old Deborah Turner, of Grass Valley, was waiting at the stop sign at 20 and Penn Valley Drive…

click to listen to Officer Steele

So, Steele says, Cole collided with Turner’s vehicle…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says it’s not believed that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

