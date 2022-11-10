3 Leading NJUHSD Board Candidates In Solidarity

Three people who were reported to be campaigning in solidarity for three open seats on the Nevada Joint Union High School Board of Trustees were all leading after election night. And all three have indicated that they were inspired to run by what they saw as the current board’s lack of responsiveness to student concerns at meetings. A recent story from National Public Radio says some Nevada Union students were trying to defeat trustees who, they say, failed to stop racist and homophobic harassment. Olivia Pritchett is the mother of one of those students. She says that inspired her to run for public office for the first time…

Ken Johnson, a retired teacher, says the current Board didn’t want students applauding…

Wendy Willoughby also shared these concerns. She challenged the only incumbent running, Stephanie Lieschman. And while Pritchett and Johnson have large leads, her lead is more narrow, at 99 votes.