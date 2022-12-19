Three Longtime NevCo Dept Heads Honored By Supes

Nevada County Supervisors also recognized three elected department heads for their many years of public service at last week’s meeting. All three are retiring. That includes Greg Diaz, for his 15 years as Clerk-Recorder. Supervisor Heidi Hall also appreciated Diaz for his handling of a period of time when elections offices have been under intense scrutiny by public officials and voters…

The Certificate of Recognition stated, in part, that during his career Diaz led the office with a focus on accessibility and transparency….

In 2018, Diaz implemented the California Voters Choice Act, the all mail-in ballot system, that has expanded in-person early voting. Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona was elected in November to take his place, starting after the first of the year. Also recognized were Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter for her 29 years of public service to the county, including 17 years in that office. She’ll be replaced by Gina Will. And Sue Horne was also honored for serving the county for 20 years, first as District Two Supervisor for two terms and then as Assessor for three terms. Rolf Kleinhans becomes the new Assessor in January.