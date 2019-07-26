< Back to All News

Three Major Injuries From Hwy 20 Accident

Posted: Jul. 25, 2019 6:17 PM PDT

Three major injuries from a collision on Highway 20 in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened Tuesday afternoon near Ridgewood Road, which is between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. He says 30-year-old Samantha Donohoo, of Oroville, was driving her car eastbound, while 78-year-old James Lemos, of Yuba City, was driving westbound in his SUV…

Steele says Lemos and his 74-year-old wife, Christine, had to be flown to Sutter-Roseville Hospital. Donohoo was arrested at the scene and then taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

A condition update for the Lemos was not available.

