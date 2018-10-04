Three Meth Arrests At Grass Valley Apartment

Three people have been arrested at a Grass Valley apartment on charges related to selling methamphetamine. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, with the help of Grass Valley Police, executed a search warrant inside a unit at Spring Hill Gardens Apartments, on Dorsey Drive, on Wednesday. Several items associated with methamphetamine were found. They also searched a nearby vehicle owned by 50-year-old Dion Marrow, where 17 grams of meth was seized, along with a loaded revolver. Marrow was taken into custody, along with 61-year-old Kim Campbell and 29-year-old Zachary Burch.