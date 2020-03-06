Three More Coronavirus Cases In Placer County

Three more coronavirus cases are being reported in Placer County. And, once again, they’re all linked to the Grand Princess cruise ship that travelled from San Francisco to Mexico, between February 11th and the 21st. The Public Health Department says two had mild symptoms that have already been resolved and the third currently also has mild symptoms. All three are isolated at home and none required hospitalization. The 71-year-old man from Placer County, who is the only person in the state to die so far, was also a passenger on that cruise ship. Quoted in a news release, Health Officer, Doctor Aimee Sisson, says she would not be surprised to see a second wave of cases connected to these passengers, given the amount of time that’s passed since they disembarked. She says although the vast majority of cases worldwide are mild, they’re concerned for more vulnerable members of the community who are more at risk of severe illness.