Three More Fentanyl Arrests In Grass Valley

More fentanyl-related arrests to report in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Fawcett Street…

A small amount of methamphetamine was also seized, along with evidence supporting the sales of a controlled substance. 40-year-old Jeff Gates and his 34-year-old brother, Jacob, have been booked on various misdemeanor and felony charges. 31-year-old Erica Coker was arrested on one misdemeanor charge. And although the amount was not very significant, Lovelady says it’s important to keep sending the message out to the public that law enforcement is doing what it can to reduce the ongoing problem of fentanyl use and sales…

Lovelady says the Gates brothers also have a prior drug history with law enforcement.