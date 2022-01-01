< Back to All News

Three More Fentanyl Arrests In Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 4:59 PM PST

More fentanyl-related arrests to report in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Fawcett Street…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

A small amount of methamphetamine was also seized, along with evidence supporting the sales of a controlled substance. 40-year-old Jeff Gates and his 34-year-old brother, Jacob, have been booked on various misdemeanor and felony charges. 31-year-old Erica Coker was arrested on one misdemeanor charge. And although the amount was not very significant, Lovelady says it’s important to keep sending the message out to the public that law enforcement is doing what it can to reduce the ongoing problem of fentanyl use and sales…

click to listen to Sgt Lovelady

Lovelady says the Gates brothers also have a prior drug history with law enforcement.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha