Three Nevada Co Residents Arrested Home Invasion

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 5:52 PM PST

Three Nevada County residents have been arrested by Placer County authorities in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred in Newcastle last Thursday. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Andrew Scott says one or two of the suspects was armed, with two wearing masks…

The homeowner’s female caretaker was also inside the home at the time. Both had their hands tied. Scott says the homeowner told detectives that the two men also pretended to be law enforcement officers and had a warrant for the homeowner’s arrest. He says all three suspects then fled in the homeowner’s car, which was found abandoned, by a deputy, a short distance away…

Taken into custody was 30-year-old Derrick Thomas of Penn Valley and two Grass Valley transients, identified as 44-year-old Lukas Mathew and 28-year-old Amanda Robertsen. The Sheriff’s Department says Robertsen did not enter the home but drove the getaway car.

