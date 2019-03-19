< Back to All News

Three of Five Candidates Attend Realtors Event

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

Residents took the last opportunity in Nevada County to speak with the candidates for the District 1 State Senate election. Three of the five candidates appeared at a “meet and greet” hosted by the County Association of Realtors Monday evening. The event was set up to allow candidates to spend a majority of the time visiting with attendees. District Assemblyman Brian Dahle led off the introductions explaining that he had built relationships with other legislators and has the ability to get support for the rural district…

Listen to Brian Dahle

Political newcomer Theodore Dzuiba from Placerville, went next…

Listen to Theodore Dzubia

Rex Hime, who has political relationships and experience going back to the Reagan era, closed out the introductory session…

Listen to Rex Hime

The three candidates then mixed with the attendees answering specific questions on a personal level…

Listen to attendee

Kevin Kiley and Democrat Silke Plueger did not make it to the event. The March 26th special election is the result of Ted Gaines being elected to the Board of Equalization.

–gf

