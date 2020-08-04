Three Rogue Restaurants Close Indoor Dining

Three Nevada County restaurants that defied the statewide mandate for about a week that banned indoor dining have ceased such operations. And Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says Friar Tuck’s, Sergio’s Caffe, and Old Town Cafe have now met with county officials about restoring their food permits, that would allow them to serve outdoors…

In a sign it posted on its entrance door while it was still offering indoor dining, Friar Tuck’s characterized the mandate “domestic terrorism”. Irani says she understands the severe financial duress many county businesses have been under, and not just because of the pandemic…

But how much in fines each business will end up paying is still under discussion, according to Irani, who declined to comment further on the issue. Each business faced financial penalties of around five-thousand dollars, along with fines for operating with a suspended permit.