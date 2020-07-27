< Back to All News

Three Rogue Restaurants Still Dining Indoors

Posted: Jul. 27, 2020 12:56 PM PDT

It’s been about a week since three Nevada County restaurants were cited for continuing to have indoor dining, in violation of the statewide coronaivirus mandate. Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says she’s had what she describes as “a little bit of communication” with Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City, along with Sergio’s and the Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley. But there’s still no indication when or if the situation will change…

click to listen to Amy Irani

Eating establishments that continue to operate, even with their food permits revoked, face fines that double each day, starting at 25-dollars, up to one-thousand dollars a day. Fines will stay at one-thousand dollars for subsequent violations. But Irani is optimistic there will be what she calls “agreeable ground” soon…

click to listen to Amy Irani

There are over 350 restaurants in the county. Meanwhile, it was hoped that the Grass Valley Brewing Company and Thirsty Barrel Taphouse and Grille would reopen early this week, after shutting down last week due to coronavirus infections at those businesses.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha