Three Rogue Restaurants Still Dining Indoors

It’s been about a week since three Nevada County restaurants were cited for continuing to have indoor dining, in violation of the statewide coronaivirus mandate. Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says she’s had what she describes as “a little bit of communication” with Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City, along with Sergio’s and the Old Town Cafe in Grass Valley. But there’s still no indication when or if the situation will change…

click to listen to Amy Irani

Eating establishments that continue to operate, even with their food permits revoked, face fines that double each day, starting at 25-dollars, up to one-thousand dollars a day. Fines will stay at one-thousand dollars for subsequent violations. But Irani is optimistic there will be what she calls “agreeable ground” soon…

click to listen to Amy Irani

There are over 350 restaurants in the county. Meanwhile, it was hoped that the Grass Valley Brewing Company and Thirsty Barrel Taphouse and Grille would reopen early this week, after shutting down last week due to coronavirus infections at those businesses.