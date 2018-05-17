< Back to All News

Three Squatters Arrested For Thefts In Nevada Co

Posted: May. 17, 2018 5:20 PM PDT

Three transients have been arrested for stealing a number of items in the Grass Valley-Nevada City area. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says officers initially responded to a complaint, from the property owner, about some squatters at his now-vacant home on New Town Road in Nevada City…

Royal says the property owner confronted the suspects, who left and did not return, with the Sheriff’s Department staking out the place. But he says Grass Valley Police detained them for trespassing, at Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland Roads. Stolen items, including the prosthetic arm, were found in their car…

Taken into custody were 44-year-old Mike Mulligan, 25-year-old Michael Martin, and 19-year-old Emma Saint Clair.

