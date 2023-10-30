Three Vaccinations Needed Now

With Halloween, holiday gatherings, and winter fast approaching, public health leaders say now is the time to start preparing for flu and cold season. And Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says people actually need to get vaccinated three times, with COVID still a concern, along with the respiratory virus, RSV…

At the county’s recent drive-through clinic, Cooke says around 300 residents received vaccines…

With the shorter days and chillier evenings, more people are staying indoors, increasing their exposure to winter illnesses. And, as always, that’s especially true for all the older adults in the county, as well as people with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions, pregnant people, and young children. It’s also time to remember tried-and-true prevention measures. That includes frequent hand washing, wearing a mask if sick and around other people indoors, and staying home when sick, to help slow the spread of viruses.