< Back to All News

Three Vehicle and Burglary Arrests Nevada City Area

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 12:50 PM PST

Three Nevada City residents have been arrested on a number of felony charges related to burglary and vehicle theft. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it began with a report of two vehicles stolen from a home on Newtown Road on Monday…

click to listen to Lt. Scales

Scales says the third suspect, 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan, was arrested later at a location on Pleasant Valley road. He says the three people had broken into the home…

click to listen to Lt. Scales

Scales does not know, at this time, whether other items were also taken from the home.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha