Three Vehicle and Burglary Arrests Nevada City Area

Three Nevada City residents have been arrested on a number of felony charges related to burglary and vehicle theft. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says it began with a report of two vehicles stolen from a home on Newtown Road on Monday…

click to listen to Lt. Scales

Scales says the third suspect, 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan, was arrested later at a location on Pleasant Valley road. He says the three people had broken into the home…

click to listen to Lt. Scales

Scales does not know, at this time, whether other items were also taken from the home.