Three-Vehicle Crash On Hwy 49 In South County

Posted: Mar. 14, 2023 5:36 PM PDT

A three-vehicle crash clogged commute traffic on Highway 49 in the South County Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 21-year-old Ariana Sandoval, from the town of Cool, was heading northbound, on a four-lane stretch near Streeter Road…

There were only minor injuries to the drivers of those two vehicles: 20-year-old Grace Vogel of Penn Valley and 40-year-old Nelson Ramos of Cedar Ridge. Bice says Sandoval had moderate injuries…

Bice says traffic was backed up for about an hour before the accident was cleared.

