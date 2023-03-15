Three-Vehicle Crash On Hwy 49 In South County

A three-vehicle crash clogged commute traffic on Highway 49 in the South County Tuesday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 21-year-old Ariana Sandoval, from the town of Cool, was heading northbound, on a four-lane stretch near Streeter Road…

There were only minor injuries to the drivers of those two vehicles: 20-year-old Grace Vogel of Penn Valley and 40-year-old Nelson Ramos of Cedar Ridge. Bice says Sandoval had moderate injuries…

Bice says traffic was backed up for about an hour before the accident was cleared.