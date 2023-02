Traffic was backed up from a busy intersection on Highway 20 near Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood, due to a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was a chain-reaction-style crash at Penn Valley Drive…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver who initiated the collision was 65-year-old Loren Winters of Penn Valley…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says it took almost an hour to clear the crash.