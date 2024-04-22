Three Weekend Major Accidents With One Fatality

With finally a completely dry and warmer weekend, that also meant more motorists on the road in Nevada County. So the local office of the Highway Patrol was very busy. That included two DUI crashes on Highway 49 near Alta Sierra. And officer Jason Bice says a local resident was killed in one of the accidents. He says the driver, 23-year-old Isabella Christmon, was travelling northbound, just north of Oak Drive, and south of Lime Kiln Road, early Sunday…

The passenger is identified as Kasey Patrick, also 23 years old. It was the second fatal crash in less than a week. Bice says Christmon is also facing a likely vehicular manslaughter charge. But she remains hospitalized with major injuries. Meanwhile, the second DUI crash was reported on Highway 49 near Little Valley Road, Saturday evening, about six hours earlier. Bice says the driver was Natasha Malin, of Penn Valley, who is also 23 years old…

That passenger is identified as 21-year-old Anthony Escovedo, who is from the Grass Valley area. Malin has also been charged and Bice says she has some extensive DUI history. And there was also a third major injury accident reported late Sunday afternoon. Bice says it involved the driver of a postal delivery truck. He was broadsided on Tyler Foote Road, near Oak Tree Road, in the North San Juan area, after losing control of the vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was a 16-year-old local girl. And it was her first time on the road. She was not seriously hurt.