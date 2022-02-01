< Back to All News

Through the Winter and Beyond, Outdoor Dining to Continue in NC

Posted: Feb. 1, 2022 5:40 AM PST

The restaurants in Nevada City are eager to continue outdoor dining as it has become a lifesaver during the pandemic and continues to be profitable as restrictions were lifted. As a result, the city council has voted to continue outdoor dining under its current model at least through the month of April. But what it looks like going forward into the summer is still to be defined. It was agreed that with COVID numbers still high, it was in everyone’s best interest to extend outdoor dining for the short-term. Mayor Duane Strawser, along with all of the other council members, said the long-term vision will be a collective view.

 

The big question is the continued use of tents that encroach on public sidewalks and parking spaces.
All council members are willing to work with businesses to see how outdoor dining can look. Strauser reinforcing the idea tents may not be part of the long-term solution.

 

City staff is responsible for drafting an ordinance once the specifications are agreed upon by the businesses, residents, and officials.
Construction on the Commercial Street project is beginning soon and there are other areas of downtown to accommodate outdoor dining. Council members Daniela Fernandez and Gary Petersen have already been serving as liaison to the businesses and chamber of commerce regarding recent projects, and open dialog is being encouraged.

