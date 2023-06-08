Thursday Night Markets begin in Grass Valley this evening. They’ve been reduced to three this year, also including June 15th and the 22nd. But Downtown Association Executive Manager, Robin Galvan-Davies, says they’ve added three new events, later this summer, called Locals For Locals. She also notes that the local Certified Farmers Market will not be present this year for the Thursday Night Markets…

Also, since work on the Mill Street Promenade upgrade is still underway, Galvan-Davies says some sections will still be fenced off. It’s still expected to be completed by July Fourth. Meanwhile, she says over a-dozen vendors are expected to participate, selling household wares, toys, custom art, clothing, hand blown glass, and jewelry, among other items. And this year, 15 downtown merchants are also setting up booths. There’s also plenty of live music…

Local restaurants and bars will also be offering up specialties. Thursday Night Markets are from 6 to 9pm. Locals for Locals is described as promoting awareness and creativity under recognized segments of the community. It’s happening July 29th, August 27th, and September 21st.