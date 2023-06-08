< Back to All News

Thursday Night Markets Begin

Posted: Jun. 8, 2023 12:25 AM PDT

Thursday Night Markets begin in Grass Valley this evening. They’ve been reduced to three this year, also including June 15th and the 22nd. But Downtown Association Executive Manager, Robin Galvan-Davies, says they’ve added three new events, later this summer, called Locals For Locals. She also notes that the local Certified Farmers Market will not be present this year for the Thursday Night Markets…

click to listen to Robin Galvan-Davies

Also, since work on the Mill Street Promenade upgrade is still underway, Galvan-Davies says some sections will still be fenced off. It’s still expected to be completed by July Fourth. Meanwhile, she says over a-dozen vendors are expected to participate, selling household wares, toys, custom art, clothing, hand blown glass, and jewelry, among other items. And this year, 15 downtown merchants are also setting up booths. There’s also plenty of live music…

click to listen to Robin Galvan-Davies

Local restaurants and bars will also be offering up specialties. Thursday Night Markets are from 6 to 9pm. Locals for Locals is described as promoting awareness and creativity under recognized segments of the community. It’s happening July 29th, August 27th, and September 21st.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha