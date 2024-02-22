< Back to All News

Tight Deadline for Land Purchase for Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe

Posted: Feb. 22, 2024 6:21 AM PST

An opportunity for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe to purchase a significant amount of land on the site of a former Nisenan settlement is in the works, but the deadline to finalize finances is very short. Tribal Spokesperson and Executive Director of the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project Shelly Covert says the over 230-acre Wolman property is currently owned by the Quaker Community and they have offered the tribe an opportunity to acquire the land.

 

The deadline to raise 1.5 million dollars is April 4th. Covert says the property is perfect for re-establishing both natural and cultural resources.

CHIRP has opened and escrow account and started jumping through the hoops- but fundraising is imperative.

If the sale goes through, the existing homes and community center support structures will provide tribal members an opportunity to thrive.

CHIRP has set up a GoFundMe account and in just three weeks has raised over 175 thousand dollars with over 900 donations, but larger grantors and foundations are also being sought. Covert says multiple grassroots events are also taking place.

 

Shelly Covert will share more about the land acquisition project and other news about the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe on KNCO Insight at 9:05 this morning.
A link to the Homeland Return Fun is located at https://chirpca.org/

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha