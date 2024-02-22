Tight Deadline for Land Purchase for Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe

An opportunity for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe to purchase a significant amount of land on the site of a former Nisenan settlement is in the works, but the deadline to finalize finances is very short. Tribal Spokesperson and Executive Director of the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project Shelly Covert says the over 230-acre Wolman property is currently owned by the Quaker Community and they have offered the tribe an opportunity to acquire the land.

The deadline to raise 1.5 million dollars is April 4th. Covert says the property is perfect for re-establishing both natural and cultural resources.

CHIRP has opened and escrow account and started jumping through the hoops- but fundraising is imperative.

If the sale goes through, the existing homes and community center support structures will provide tribal members an opportunity to thrive.

CHIRP has set up a GoFundMe account and in just three weeks has raised over 175 thousand dollars with over 900 donations, but larger grantors and foundations are also being sought. Covert says multiple grassroots events are also taking place.

Shelly Covert will share more about the land acquisition project and other news about the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe on KNCO Insight at 9:05 this morning.

A link to the Homeland Return Fun is located at https://chirpca.org/