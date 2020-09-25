Tight Timeline for Wildfire Fuel Reduction Grant

Nevada City is taking the opportunity to compete for a fuel reduction grant through the Western Wildland Urban Interface Grant Program. Division Fire Chief, Sam Goodspeed, says the city only learned of the grant last week when it was brought to the Nevada City Fire Advisory Committee. However, the deadline to submit may be as early as today. The city is partnering with The Sierra Fund to write the grant to be submitted through Cal Fire.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

The grant will target clean-up of two areas of town- one at the end of Drummond Street and the other on Spring Street.

The grant could be written for as much as $300,000, but Chief Goodspeed is only asking to match what the cost would be for the limited area. He also has neighborhood buy-in.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

Mayor Erin Minett, who is also the chair of the Fire Advisory Committee, shared the deadline had been potentially moved into October, but Goodspeed said, as of Wednesday prior to the meeting, Cal Fire had not confirmed the extension; so they were preparing to submit today. He said the grant has about 14 million dollars available to be distributed based on the number of applicants and dollars requested.

Listen to Sam Goodspeed

If the grant application is extended, Minett says October 15th would be the new deadline.