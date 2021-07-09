Tightest Restrictions Of Yr Tahoe Natl Forest

If you’re planning on staying at a Tahoe National Forest campground this weekend, make sure you understand the fire restrictions that have already been imposed. That means flames, including campfires, are now only allowed within charcoal grills or fire rings at a designated site. Joe Flannery is the Public Information Officer with the Nevada City Office. He says a year ago, with the surge of visitors, who had fewer recreational options during the pandemic, there were three times as many escaped campfires as normal. Fortunately, there were no wildfires…

Flannery says it’s usually not this dry until late July or early August…

There’s also no smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or structure within a recreation site. Persons with a valid Campfire Permit may also use a portable campfire ring or pit, a stove, or a lantern, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials. Meanwhile, Flannery says campgrounds are mostly at capacity, especially during weekends, so reservations are urged.