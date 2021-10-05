< Back to All News

Tik Tok Challenge Sparks Student Vandalism

Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 12:21 AM PDT

Student vandalism and violence has been escalating in recent weeks, mostly at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools. And part of it is due to a Tik Tok social media challenge to damage and destroy school and personal property. And with the October Challenge being called “Slap a Teacher”, officials are stepping up efforts to collaborate with parents and community members. A letter has now been sent, reminding parents that their child faces potentially severe disciplinary action and to make sure their social media activity is monitored. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says a number of students have already been identified, and punishment could also include a suspension. He suggests many kids were more active than normal on various platforms during the prolonged social isolation from the pandemic…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says a number of student fights have also occurred….

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says there have been no reports of students slapping a teacher, so far.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha