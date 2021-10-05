Tik Tok Challenge Sparks Student Vandalism

Student vandalism and violence has been escalating in recent weeks, mostly at Nevada Union and Bear River High Schools. And part of it is due to a Tik Tok social media challenge to damage and destroy school and personal property. And with the October Challenge being called “Slap a Teacher”, officials are stepping up efforts to collaborate with parents and community members. A letter has now been sent, reminding parents that their child faces potentially severe disciplinary action and to make sure their social media activity is monitored. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says a number of students have already been identified, and punishment could also include a suspension. He suggests many kids were more active than normal on various platforms during the prolonged social isolation from the pandemic…

McFadden says a number of student fights have also occurred….

McFadden says there have been no reports of students slapping a teacher, so far.