Time For Builders To Take Winter Erosion Measures

The weather may be dry this week, but if you are building something, this is now the official start of the rainy season…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 1

Nevada County Director of Building Craig Griesbach gives an example of some measures that need to be taken…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 2

Griesbach says there are penalties for violations, including fines, but that’s not what his department wants. The Building Department does have online resources and building inspection tips to help make sure a project stays on track before the winter weather hits.

–gf