Time Running Out For Cannabis Permits

Nevada County officials are reminding anyone that is interested in growing cannabis legally next year needs to gets a request for a permit in before the end of the year. Code and Cannabis Compliance Program Manager Jeff Merriman says all you need to do is have your request in by December 31 to get in line for a state permit…

Merriman says many may be waiting because state law has been changing, but does expect more people to turn in applications over the next couple of weeks. He says the form is pretty simple to fill out…

Merriman says his department has 124 authorizations since the applications first started being accepted in October, with five more pending.

