Time Running Out To Get Required Health Insurance

When changes were made in the Affordable Care Act, the federal government essentially removed the penalty for not having coverage. Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee says the state has brought it back…

Listen to Peter Lee 1

In a phone interview with KNCO, Lee says the reason for the penalty is to get more people insured, which lowers premiums for everyone. He says while the cost of health care is going up, the 22-county northern region is seeing premiums drop by one-point-seven percent. Lee also says that although the penalty is back, for the first time, there is financial help for middle income residents…

Listen to Peter Lee 2

The website is coveredca.com. Lee says even families that earn up to a hundred thousand dollars a year could get fifty dollars a month or more. The deadline to enroll is the end of January, but it’s December 15 if you want to have coverage starting January 1. Lee also says in this area, there are three health insurance providers to choose from, and you don’t have to make the decision on your health plan alone. There’s a list of people you can talk to on the website.

–gf