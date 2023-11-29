Time To Come Up With 2024 Fair Slogan!

The planning is already underway for next year’s Nevada County Fair. And that includes the slogan contest. CEO Andrew Trygg also says the deadline for entries has been extended another couple of weeks, or until December 15th…

And the word limit has been increased by one, or to six or less. Trygg says there’s always a lot of interest in the very attractive prize…

Trygg says they used to also determine a theme and then ask for a slogan. But now they just ask for the slogan and build around that. Just go to the Fairgrounds website to click on the entry form. The next Fair is scheduled for August seventh through the eleventh of 2024.