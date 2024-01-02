Time To Dispose Christmas Trees and Decorations

Most Nevada County customers continue to like having real trees for Christmas, according to Waste Management officials. And so they’re gearing up for a huge influx of green waste. Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, says your first processing step is always making sure that all the decorations are removed…

And that’s also the deadline for a free tree dropoff. The Transfer Station is open 8am to 3pm Monday through Friday. There’s also going to be a free dropoff day at various other locations on January 14th. You’re also reminded that trees left on the ground or leaning against a toter will not be picked up. Karki-Pearl also notes that most wrapping paper cannot be recycled…

Karki-Pearl says most tree decorations are made with mixed materials and also can’t go in your recycling toter. Other tips and information have already been included in Waste Management’s winter newsletter. Or you can also go to their website.