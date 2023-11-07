Time To Get That Christmas Tree!

Some people are already wanting to put up their Christmas tree. And starting today (Tues.), Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says you can get a permit to cut one down in the Tahoe National Forest for only ten dollars…

Permits are actually valid until December 31st. But it’s recommended that you cut early in the season before higher elevations become inaccessible, due to snow and ice. Trees can stay fresh for several weeks if properly stored, which includes placing them in water as soon as possible…

Off-road vehicles are not allowed. You should also consult the map with comes with the permits, or look at one online, to make sure you’re in the proper area and not on private land. Faulkenberry says the program also helps with forest health and reduces wildfire risk, by removing ladder fuels.