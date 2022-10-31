< Back to All News

Time To Go Trick-or-Treating!

Posted: Oct. 31, 2022 12:30 AM PDT

After Grass Valley holds its Safe Trick or Treat event downtown for pre-schoolers, from 10 to 1 today. the older children will also have their chance to scoop up goodies this afternoon. And Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’re not limiting their event to just the Rood Center this time…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says trick-or-treaters can go to all of the county offices…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Then you can take the free Nevada County Connects shuttle to Nevada City, where merchants will open their doors. You’ll also find other activities at both locations, including facepainting downtown and a scavenger hunt with prizes at the Rood Center. That’s from three to five today.

