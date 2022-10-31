Time To Go Trick-or-Treating!

After Grass Valley holds its Safe Trick or Treat event downtown for pre-schoolers, from 10 to 1 today. the older children will also have their chance to scoop up goodies this afternoon. And Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’re not limiting their event to just the Rood Center this time…

Wolfe says trick-or-treaters can go to all of the county offices…

Then you can take the free Nevada County Connects shuttle to Nevada City, where merchants will open their doors. You’ll also find other activities at both locations, including facepainting downtown and a scavenger hunt with prizes at the Rood Center. That’s from three to five today.