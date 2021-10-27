< Back to All News

Tiny-Tot Trick or Treat is Back in GV

Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 5:42 AM PDT

The Halloween season was not quite as festive a year ago as many events were canceled and no gatherings were allowed because of COVID restrictions. Downtown Grass Valley was relatively quiet as a handful of residents chose to dress up and visit the Promenade and show off their costumes, but no official tiny tot trick or treat event took place. However, this year things are looking better as Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says Tiny Tot Preschool Trick or Treat returns to Grass Valley today. However it will have modifications

 

There is no official parade route, but the children and their parents are encouraged to wander the Promenade to enjoy the decorations and special vehicles.

 

The event is focused on children no older than 5 and their families.

 

The treats will be located under the clocktower at the corner of Mill and Main Street,
Many of the store fronts will be decorated in Halloween themes and store owners will be in costume as well, but each store will not be handing out candy.

