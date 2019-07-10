Tips For Keeping Food Safe During Shutoffs

Many people will likely be affected by planned power shutoffs this fire season. And that also means refrigerators and freezers that aren’t able to keep food properly chilled. Deborah Weeks is a nutrition educator with the UC Cooperative Extension for Placer and Nevada Counties. She says the most immediate preventive measure you can take is simply keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible…

Weeks says you should also have a plan in place to obtain dry or block ice. You can also prepare, ahead of time, by filling plastic storage containers with water and storing them in the freezer, which could also be used for ice. And never taste food to determine its safety…

