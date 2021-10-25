Tire Amnesty Week Is Here!

Starting today and through Friday, Nevada County residents who have bald tires, flat donut replacements, or worn out snow studs, can find free disposal sites. It’s another Waste Management Tire Amnesty Week. The county’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says the events are funded through a grant from the Bureau of Land Management…

Today and Tuesday, there are free dropoffs of up to nine tires at Waste Management’s Transfer Station, where, Garcia says, they’re converted to other uses…

Over seven-thousand tires were collected during the last Amnesty Week. They are not accepted from businesses and no tractor or commercial tires, or tires with rims, are allowed. If you wish to dispose of more than nine, you must request an exemption from the county’s Department of Environmental Health. The Wednesday dropoff location is the Penn Valley Rodeo grounds. Thursday, it’s in North San Juan, and Friday it’s at the town of Washington’s transfer station. That’s from 8am to 2pm.