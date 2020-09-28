< Back to All News

To Honor and Respect the Past and the Present

Posted: Sep. 28, 2020 1:30 AM PDT

A solemn ceremony at Memorial Park Saturday morning serving two purposes- the first to honor and remember veterans who have passed since the COVID Pandemic started aand the second to honor and recognize first responders and community members stepping up to support Nevada county durnig the pandemic. The event put on by the American Legion Frank Galino Post 130 was emceed by post commander Claude Hessle a retired US Coast Guard helicopter pilot. He spoke of several post members who had passed and not received honors.

Listen to Claude Hessle

Other members, recently passed away, included Past Commander World War II Navy Veteran, Jimmy Espinoza and Vientnam Veteran, David Huggy Warnhoff.
Along with post members, there were other veterans being remembered by family Saturday. Misty Wood and her mother Robin Wood were honoring Dale Wood who passed away May 5th. Many residents knew Dale as Woody.

Listen to the Woods

Community representative, Jay Cooper, also shared the ceremony was to honor community members who are actively supporting the community as frst responders and essential workers.

Listen to Jay Cooper
Listen to end of Taps

The ceremony was closed with a three gun volley representing 21 gun salute, TAPS, Auld Lang Syne, and Amazing Grace.

