Tobacco Prevention Focusing on Packaging

It’s a never ending battle-trying to keep kids from trying tobacco products, and keeping tobacco companies away from kids. Nevada County’s Tobacco Use Prevention Program keeps at it, educating kids about the danger of addiction, and the parents about the products that are out there. Shannon Glaz is the prevention coordinator with the county’s public health department. She says the latest battle is the packaging of products, aimed directly at kids…

Those products used to come in packages of five, for about four dollars, which is bad enough, but at least you had to spend a little bit more. Glaz says if you show kids what tobacco companies are trying to do to them, they get it…

Those middle school kids made a presentation to the Grass Valley City Council back in May. Cities and counties are working on changing their licensing ordinances in an effort to ban some of those products in local convenience stores.

